Match officials for MTN FA Cup Round of 16 announced

The Ghana Football Association’s Appointment Committee has confirmed the match officials for the Round of 16 of the 2024/25 MTN FA Cup.

The fixtures will be played from Friday, February 21, to Sunday, February 23, 2025, across various venues.

Match Officials for Round of 16

Friday, February 21, 2025

Attram De Visser vs Gold Stars SC

📍 Venue: Tuba Astro Turf

Referee: William Agbovi Junior

Assistants: Joshua Agbo, Abraham Partey

4th Referee: Alex Amoabeng

Match Commissioner: Oduro Nyarko

Venue Media Officer: Christian Osei Owusu

GFA Cameraman: Michael Duho

Saturday, February 22, 2025

Medeama SC vs PAC Academy FC

📍 Venue: TNA Sports Stadium

Referee: Laud Nettey

Assistants: Paul Atimaka, Yahya Asheikwei Mensah

4th Referee: Akwasi Anane Appiah

Match Commissioner: Eugene Akornor

Venue Media Officer: Richard Baffour Nkrumah

GFA Cameraman: Gabriel Bentum

Golden Kick vs Hearts of Oak

📍 Venue: Tuba Astro Turf

Referee: Emmanuel Graham

Assistants: Richard Nartey, Kojo Larbi Wagya

4th Referee: Festus Dormefa Bewu

Match Commissioner: Adjei Kane

Venue Media Officer: Christian Osei Owusu

GFA Cameraman: Michael Duho

Sunday, February 23, 2025

Berekum Chelsea vs Northern City

📍 Venue: Golden City Park

Referee: Gideon Nii-Cofie

Assistants: Joseph Teye Awasabi, Haruna Yakubu

4th Referee: Osman Dauda

Match Commissioner: Frank Adjei

Venue Media Officer: Precious Semevoh

GFA Cameraman: Eric Asoma

Karela United vs Young Apostles

📍 Venue: Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium

Referee: Rita Boateng Nkansah

Assistants: Alice Farizua Chakule, Mary Tei

4th Referee: Angelous Akurugu Adongo

Match Commissioner: Dawdi Abdul Razak

Venue Media Officer: Sey Mubarik

GFA Cameraman: Abdul Samed

Techiman Liberty Youth vs Bechem United

📍 Venue: Wenchi Sports Complex

Referee: Kingsford Oteng Yeboah

Assistants: Emmanuel Dolagbanu, Seth Abletor

4th Referee: Confidence Adjetey Bless

Match Commissioner: Richard Osei Yaw

Venue Media Officer: Abdul Mumin

GFA Cameraman: Felix Adu

True Democracy vs FC Nania

📍 Venue: Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex

Referee: Theophilus Antwi Sekyi

Assistants: Edmond Ofoe Tetteh, Philip Amoh

4th Referee: Nana Kofi Amoah

Match Commissioner: Dawson Amoah

Venue Media Officer: Gabriel Obu

GFA Cameraman: Felix Anyane

The Round of 16 promises exciting encounters as teams battle for a place in the quarter-finals of the prestigious competition.