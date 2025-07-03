Match officials named for 2025 President’s Cup clash between Hearts and Kotoko

The Football Association has confirmed the match officials for the 2025 GHALCA President’s Cup, scheduled for Sunday, July 6, at the Accra Sports Stadium.

FIFA referee Reginald Collins Amoah will take charge of the encounter between Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko. He will be supported by assistant referees Kwesi Brobbey and Emmanuel Dolagbanu, with Charles Bulu serving as the Fourth Official.

The President’s Cup is held annually in honour of the sitting President of Ghana, with this year’s edition dedicated to President John Dramani Mahama.

The game brings together Ghana’s two most decorated clubs in what is expected to be a fierce contest. With national pride, club legacy, and bragging rights on the line, fans can look forward to a thrilling showdown between the archrivals.

Both teams are expected to field strong line-ups as they compete for one of the country’s most prestigious ceremonial trophies.