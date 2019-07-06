Match Report: Alex Iwobi nets match-winner as Nigeria oust holders Cameroon

Alex Iwobi scored the winner as Nigeria booked their spot in the Afcon quarter finals after defeating holders Cameroon 3-2 in what was an enthralling heavyweight battle in Alexandria.

The Arsenal forward capped a crazy three-minute spell just past the hour to dump Clarence Seedorf's side out of the competition after former Watford striker, Odion Ighalo had pulled the Super Eagles level with his second of the contest.

Cameroon had scored a quick-fire double of their own just prior to the interval as Stephane Bahoken and Clinton Njie cancelled out Ighalo's opener to put them in front.

The result sees the Indomitable Lions lose for the first time in 10 Afcon matches and means Gernot Rohr's Nigeria can now look ahead to a last eight clash with Egypt or South Africa in Cairo on July 10.