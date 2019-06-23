Match Report: Asante Kotoko 1 (4)- 1 (1) Karela FC- Porcupines nail Nzema Boys on penalties to book CAF Champions League spot

Asante Kotoko beat Karela FC 4-1 on penalties to win the Tier I Special Competition on Sunday and qualified for next season's CAF Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors rallied to level the scores at 1-1 and sent the match into penalty shootouts.

Emmanuel Osei Baffour gave Kalera United the lead after 50 minutes with a curling shot from inside the penalty box.

But Kotoko fought back and equalized from the spot through Abdul Fatawu Safiu after a player was brought down inside the box.

In the 83rd minute, captain Amos Frimpong squandered a glorious opportunity to put Kotoko in the lead.

Six minutes later, the versatile defender put the ball at the back of the net but it was disallowed by the referee who claimed there was a handball in the build up to the goal.

Ismail Abdul Ganiyu taok the first kick for Kotoko and scored but Karela's opener- a panenka from Patrick Yeboah-came off the post.

Daniel Darkwah then it two for Kotoko before goalkeeper Kwame Osei palmed out Ampem Dacoster's kick.

Soon it was 3-0 for Kotoko with Safiu making it three-nil. Agyeman Yeboah scored for Kalera.

Naby Keita converted the fourth spot kick to ensure Kotoko won 4-1 on penalties.