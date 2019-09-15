Match Report: Asante Kotoko 2-0 Etoile du Sahel- Porcupine Warriors inch closer to Champions League Group stage after shutout win

Asante Kotoko took a giant step towards reaching the Group stage of the 2019/20 CAF Champions League after a 2-0 first leg win over Etoile Sportive du Sahel in the final round qualifier.

The Porcupine Warriors were quick to come out of their blocks and after just three minutes took the lead.

New signing Augustine Okrah drilled in a free kick from just outside the box with his well-cultured left foot.

But they were far from impeccable. They lacked creativity in the middle of the park where Jordan Opoku was partnering the rugged Justice Blay.

Etoile du Sahel did not do much in the first half either and allowed the hosts to go into the break with the lead.

Ten minutes into the second half, Kotoko doubled their lead through Richard Arthur.

Emmanuel Agyemang Badu returned a rebound from an Okrah corner kick and Arthur beat the trap to slot it into the bottom corner.

In the second half, Songne Yacouba was introduced to replace goal scorer Arthur but his impact was not felt.

In the 81st minute, George Abege went on a solo run but instead of releasing substitute Yacouba, he went on selfishly into the box but his effort at goal was shockingly offside.

Kotoko won a free-kick just outside the penalty box after Kelvin Andoh was brought down but Yacouba skied his effort with a lousy delivery.

The return leg will be played on 27 September, 2019 at the Stade Olympique de Sousse.