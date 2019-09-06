MATCH REPORT: Black Meteors held by resilient Algeria in CAF U-23 qualifiers

Ghana’s Black Meteors were held by a stubborn Algeria in Accra in the first leg of the CAF U-23 qualifier.

The North Africans drew first blood after Adem Zorgane fired past goalkeeper Kwame Baah.

The Black Meteors leveled from the spot in the second half through RSC Anderlecht forward Dauda Mohammed.

The Ghana U-23 team were pegged in the early stages of the game after a lackluster display.

After several attempts for the opener by the Algerians, Adem Zogarne fired in the 30th minute to put the traveling side in the lead.

Four minutes later, the Black Meteors were awarded a penalty which was missed by captain Yaw Yeboah.

Ghana went into the half down by a goal.

However, after the break, coach Ibrahim Tanko’s boys kept probing.

And in the 65th minute, the team earned another penalty which was expertly converted by Dauda Mohammed for the leveler.

Ghana kept on attacking but could not find the important winning goal.

The team travels to Algiers for the second leg on Tuesday, with the winner after the double header qualifying for Egypt 2020.