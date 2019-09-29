Match Report: Etoile du Sahel 3-0 Asante Kotoko- Porcupine Warriors evicted from CAF Champions League by 10-man Etoile in Monastir

Asante Kotoko suffered elimination from the Group stage of the CAF Champions League after a 3-0 defeat a ten-man Etoile du Sahel side on Sunday in Monastir.

The Porcupine Warriors got evicted from the continent's flagship inter-clubs competition after a aggregate 3-2 defeat to the Tunisians.

The Ghanaian champions could not take advantage of second half red card shown the visitors when the scoreline was two-zero.

Kotoko showed little fist for the fight and got dominated by the Tunisian side who took the lead in the first half courtesy a dubious penalty.

The second goal was a blistering header at the far post after a cross was whipped in from the right wing and that meant both teams were tied on aggregate.

Late on, Etoile grabbed the clincher with another powerful header at the near post after the defenders failed to stop a cross from the left side.

But Kotoko remain in Africa and will join the pool of clubs in the playoffs round for the CAF Confederation Cup.