Match Report: Ghana 0-1 Burkina Faso- Local Black Stars suffer huge blow in 2020 CHAN qualifiers

Ghana suffered a 1-0 defeat to Burkina Faso at home in the 2020 African Nations Championship first qualifying round first leg tie on Sunday.

A late second half goal from Stephanne Yannick Pognongo divided the two sides at the Baba Yara Stadium.

In injury time, former ASEC Mimosas midfielder delivered a thunderous strike to beat goalkeeper Felix Annan.

The home side failed to convert any of the scoring opportunities that came their way.

The Black Stars B are now on the verge of elimination and will miss out on the finals for the third consecutive time.

Under Maxwell Konadu, they failed to qualify for 2016 tournament in Rwanda and the 2018 finals in Morocco.