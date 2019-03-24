Match Report: Debutant Caleb Ekuban seals win to send Ghana top of Group F

Ghana ended their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a win after labouring to edge Kenya 1-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday night and finished Group F leaders.

Second half substitute Caleb Ekuban- making his debut- pulled the trigger late on to bag the points against a stubborn Harambee Stars side.

The Italy-born's match-winning effort could earn him a place in Ghana's final squad for the tournament this June in Egypt.

Newcastle winger Christian Atsu made the first move from the left where scurried into the box but he lost his footing and the ball was hooked away heavily.

On seven minutes, Kenya were being pinned down once again after Joash Oonyango gave away a free-kick after fouling Jordan just outside the penalty arc.

Atsu produced a speculative effort but agile Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi save it.

Two minutes later, the visitors were close to punishing the Black Stars but Oonyango side-netted his effort.

In the 20 minutes, Ghana started increasing the tempo and a cross field pass from Wakaso found Atsu but the latter delivered a bad cross to Andre.

However, the rebound found Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey who flashed it across the face of goal

Half-way through Andre Ayew scrambled in a goal but referee whistled for an infringement on the goalkeeper Matasi

Few minutes to the end of the first 45 minutes, Musud Choka gave the Black Stars a scare when he robbed the defenders off the ball after Wakaso recovered for them.

Lumor Agbenyenu was picked out neatly inside the box by Atsu whose skills and speed saw him pass two markers but the shot at goal was misdirected and was intercepted at the back.

Striker Emmanuel Boateng applied a header to a well curled Mubarak Wakaso free-kick but was inches wide.

Start of the second half, Juma Choka smashed in from an acute angle but Ofori was alert and tipped it over for a corner kick.

Opare made a surging run on the right flank and was whacked down for a free-kick which was eventually wasted.

Atsu weaved his magic again and made a lovely run into the box but his final shot took a deflection and went wide.

Kenya adopted a new strategy- coach Sebastien Migne instructed his boys to play on the break and they succeeded for a chunk of the match.

But after 81 minutes, Ekuban struck powerfully from inside the box and the ball went through the hands of goalkeeper Matasi who had been wonderful all-night.

Difficult win to end the campaign for both teams who will know their opponents for the tournament on 12 April in Cairo when the draw is held.