Match Report: Hearts of Oak see off Great Olympics in shootout to clinch 2019 Homowo Cup

Hearts of Oak lifted the 2019 Homowo cup beating city rivals Great Olympics on penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

The Phobians commenced the match brightly with good exchanges in the goal area of Olympics between Kofi Kordzi, Manaf Umar, and Michell Sarpong.

The first attempt on goal came from the Phobians in the 10th minute as Emmanuel Mintah hit the woodwork from a free kick laid unto his part by Christopher Bonney from 25 yards to shake the defence of the Dade boys.

Hearts of Oak came close to score again in the 15th minute when Kofi Kordzi forced a good save from the Oly keeper from just inside the area with the Ball going to corner which was waste.

Great Olympics covered their back, and strengthened their midfield to prevent the Phobians from entering the goal area.

The intensity of the game slowed as the clock ticked with nothing to show on the score sheet going into the break.

Great Olympics were however forced to make a substitution with Benjamin Mensah replacing the injured Alhassan Tahiru in goal.

Back into the second half and both teams will tighten their midfield, and control affairs, but it was Great Olympics who got the first opportunity when Richmond Ayi’s miss kick found the foot of Obed Wiredu in the 18 area, but the striker shot way off target.

Hearts came close in the 57th minute when Benjamin Agyare’s made a good run and fired one at goal but the substitute keeper makd a good save.

Mitchelle Sarpong broke the deadlock in the 70th minute after firing in a low grounder past Ben Mensah in post for Olympics, but their celebration was cut shot just a minute after the goal when Iddrisu Saler pounced on a long ball sent on the far right corner of the Hearts goal to slot in the equalizer.

Both teams could not find the ney with the remaining minutes to take the game to penalties.

Hearts defeated their rivals by 3-1 after the Dade boys had missed three of their four kicks.