Match Report: Mohammed Salah finds the net as Egypt beat DR Congo to qualify for last 16

Egypt talisman Mohamed Salah scored his first goal of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations as he netted during his country's comfortable 2-0 win over DR Congo on Wednesday.

Salah struck just before the break with a fine finish with two defenders in front of him to double Egypt’s lead.

Earlier Aston Villa defender Ahmed Elmohamady had got Egypt on their way with a clever flicked finish from a loose ball in the box.

The result sees Egypt qualify for the next round and they are still yet to concede a goal.