Match Report: Nigeria edge Guinea 1-0 to book Round 16 spot

Nigeria beat Guinea 1-0 at Alexandria Stadium on Wednesday to book their place in the knockout stages of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Super Eagles are the first team to seal their ticket into the next round, thanks to a second-half goal from Kenneth Omeruo.

Following a lively start on the Mediterranean coast, which conjured chances for both teams - the game hit a bit of a lull amid the blazing conditions.

Odion Ighalo squandered a glorious chance to give Nigeria the lead in the 32nd minute after beating the offside trap, but instead of passing to an unmarked Ahmed Musa the forward went for goal himself - managing only to trouble the side-netting.

Ibrahim Koné pulled off two top saves to deny Alex Iwobi either side of the break, but the shot-stopper could to nothing to keep out Omeruo's header in the 73rd minute of the game.

The centre-back ghosted past his marker before sending a towering header past Koné from a Moses Simon corner-kick to fire Nigeria in front.

Syli Nationale pushed bodies forward in search of the equaliser, but Nigeria held firm to claim all three points.