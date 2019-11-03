Match Report: San Pedro 2-0 Asante Kotoko- Porcupine Warriors Africa campaign come to crashing end

Asante Kotoko failed to reach the Group stage of the 2019/20 CAF Confederation for the second successive year after a 2-0 defeat to Ivorian side FC San Pedro.

The Porcupine Warriors crashed out 2-1 on aggregate to see their Africa campaign end miserable.

Kotoko had to finish the game with ten men after defender Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu got sent off with two yellow cards.

Chieck Soumaro gave the hosts the lead in the opening minute to see them tie on aggregate and that unsettled the two-time African champions.

Three minutes to regulation time, San Pedro found the back of the net to nail Kotoko's coffin.

Before the final, Badu got himself sent off with another yellow card.