Senegal reached their second Africa Cup of Nations final with an extra-time victory over Tunisia.

Both sides had penalties saved in normal time before Tunisia defender Dylan Bronn inadvertently headed the only goal of the game into his own net.

Mouez Hassen tipped Sadio Mane's free-kick onto Bronn's head as Senegal - who face Algeria or Nigeria - moved a step closer to their first Afcon title.

Tunisia had a late penalty award overturned by VAR.