GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV

Find out more

Featured Articles

Featured Videos

Match Report: Wahbi Khazri's sumptuous free-kick earns draw for Tunisia against Mali

Published on: 28 June 2019
Match Report: Wahbi Khazri's sumptuous free-kick earns draw for Tunisia against Mali
Tunisia's Mouez Hassen scores an own goal and the first for Mali (Photo: REUTERS)

Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri scored from a deflected free kick to rescue a 1-1 draw against Mali who scored direct from a corner in their Africa Cup of Nations match on Friday.

Diadie Samassekou put Mali ahead on the hour with an in-swinging corner which Tunisia keeper Mouez Hassan tried to catch but, possibly caught out by a gust of wind, he allowed the ball to slip through his hands and into the net.

Khazri levelled 10 minutes later when his free kick took a wicked deflection off a player in the Malian wall and completely wrong-footed goalkeeper Djigui Diarra.

Tunisia's second straight 1-1 draw left them with two points in Group E while Mali have four after beating Mauritania in their opening game.

Do you have information you want to share with Ghanasoccernet? Here’s how

Comments