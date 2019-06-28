Match Report: Wahbi Khazri's sumptuous free-kick earns draw for Tunisia against Mali

Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri scored from a deflected free kick to rescue a 1-1 draw against Mali who scored direct from a corner in their Africa Cup of Nations match on Friday.

Diadie Samassekou put Mali ahead on the hour with an in-swinging corner which Tunisia keeper Mouez Hassan tried to catch but, possibly caught out by a gust of wind, he allowed the ball to slip through his hands and into the net.

Khazri levelled 10 minutes later when his free kick took a wicked deflection off a player in the Malian wall and completely wrong-footed goalkeeper Djigui Diarra.

Tunisia's second straight 1-1 draw left them with two points in Group E while Mali have four after beating Mauritania in their opening game.