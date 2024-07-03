Mathew Amoah Jr. follows in father's footsteps, signs with Feyenoord

Matthew Amoah Jr., the 15-year-old son of former Black Stars striker Matthew Amoah, has signed his first professional contract with Dutch side Feyenoord.

The attacking midfielder has been with the club since he was a young boy and has progressed through the youth ranks. He signed a contract until mid-2027.

"I am very proud to have signed my first contract with Feyenoord," Amoah Jr. said.

"I have worked towards this wonderful moment all these years, and next season I want to take the next step in my development and hope to be important for my team again by giving assists and scoring goals."

Amoah Jr. started his football career with Baronie from Breda before joining Feyenoord Academy at a young age.

He has now played in all the highest youth teams and will play for Feyenoord U17 in the 2024-25 season.

This milestone marks a significant achievement in his young career, and he is expected to continue to develop and make a name for himself in the football world.

Amoah Jr. is following in the footsteps of his dad with his amazing scoring talent, which looks to have been honed by his father, who helped Ghana to qualify for their first World Cup.