Mathew Amoah Jr: Son of former Ghana striker proud to sign pro contract with Feyenoord

Published on: 03 July 2024
Son of former Ghana striker, Mathew Amoah, Mathew Amoah Jr, has shared his excitement after signing his first professional contract with Ditch giants Feyenoord. 

The 15-year-old signed a three-year deal with the club after impressing the team with his performances in the youth teams.

He joined Feyenoord at a very young age from Baronie and has since had his development with the Dutch champions.

"I am very proud to have signed my first contract with Feyenoord," he said. "I have been playing for the club since I was a young boy and have worked towards this wonderful moment all these years. Next season I want to take the next step in my development and I hope to be important for my team again by giving assists and scoring goals," he added.

Amoah Jr now follows in the footsteps of his father, who played most of his career in the Netherlands with the likes of NAC Breda and Vitesse Arnhem.

