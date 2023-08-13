GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Mathew Cudjoe: Dundee United poster boy's heroic earns him Man of the Match gong

Published on: 13 August 2023
Mathew Cudjoe: Dundee United poster boy's heroic earns him Man of the Match gong
Mathew Cudjoe was deservedly named Man of the Match.

Dundee United saviour Mathew Cudjoe was named Man of the Match after his late goal earned them a point on Saturday, 12 August 2023, in the Scottish Championship.

The 19-year-old scored in the 95th minute to ensure the Tangerines drew 1-1 with newly promoted Dunfermline.

Fotheringham worked the ball to Cudjoe, who found himself in acres of space 25 yards from goal.

After a touch to get it out his feet, he arrowed a left-footed effort into the top right corner, leaving Sharp rooted to the spot.

It was his first goal at home for Dundee and his second for the club after opening his account last week.

Cudjoe played the entire duration of the match for the Tangerines.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more