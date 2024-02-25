Mathew Cudjoe returns to Dundee United starting XI with 'flair and positivity' performance

Mathew Cudjoe returned to the Dundee United starting XI with a kaleidoscopic performance as the Tangerines raced to defeat Queen’s Park 3-1 in the Scottish Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The 20-year-old’s performance was packed with flair and positivity as he made his 17th league appearance.

His last appearance in the starting line-up was on 22 December 2023.

Cudjoe was replaced on the hour-mark by Glenn Middleton, who responded brilliantly to being left out of the line-up by finding the net late on.

Dundee United found themselves behind but the hosts turned the game around before the break as Louis Moult sent a superb free-kick into the top corner.

Jordan Tillson headed in a Tony Watt cross.

Middleton completed the comeback victory late on with a strike from inside the box.