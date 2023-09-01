GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Mathew Cudjoe wins Goal of the Month at Dundee United

Published on: 01 September 2023
Mathew Cudjoe

Mathew Anim Cudjoe has won Goal of the the Month for August at his club Dundee United.

The Ghana youth star leveller in the 95th minute against Dunfermline Athletic in the Scottish Championship earned more votes.

It was a left-footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner which sparked  wild celebrations at Tannadice.

That registered his first goal at home for Dundee United and his second for the club.

Cudjoe is turning out to be poster boy for the club with two goals from three matches; two assists and two man of the match awards.

Watch Mathew Cudjoe's goal: 

