Mathew Cudjoe wins Scottish Championship with Dundee United to seal Premier League return

Published on: 26 April 2024
Matthew Cudjoe and Dundee United celebrate Scottish Championship.

Matthew Cudjoe and his Dundee United side have clinched the Scottish Championship title with one match remaining, thereby securing automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Ghana youth international was unused in Friday night’s 0-0 draw at Airdrie which earned the Tangerines the point.

Cudjoe has a good season with Dundee United scoring four goals in 21 appearances.

He also made seven assists in all competitions.

Dundee United’s coronation will be next Friday when they host Partick Thistle at home on the final day of the season.

After two-and-a-half seasons, Cudjoe might be tempted by leave as he is being monitored by several clubs.

