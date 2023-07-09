Matthew Anim Cudjoe stars as Dundee United beat Queen of the South FC

Ghanaian youngster Mathew Anim Cudjoe had significance in Dundee United's pre-season friendly triumph over Queen of the South Football Club earlier on Saturday.

The 19-year-old scored a goal and won a penalty as his side defeated the Scottish League One side 2-1.

Anim Cudjoe who made 122 appearances for Dundee in the Scottish Premiership last season is desperate to earn a spot in Jim Goodwin's team for the upcoming season and has been training extremely hard during pre-season.

The 19-year-old also featured in the Scottish FA Cup and League Cup, where he played four matches in total in both competitions.

The dynamic attacker scored the game's first goal to put his club ahead before drawing a foul in the box, which his colleague converted as Dundee United won.

The former Kotoko player joined the club in November 2021 and has been in and around the first season for the past year and a half.

Dundee United suffered relegation last season and are aiming to bounce back as soon as possible.