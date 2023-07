Mathew Cudjoe featured in Dundee Unied’s final pre-season match on Tuesday, 11 July 2023, against Motherwell.

The teenager was introduced in the second half and lasted 30 minutes in the 1-0 defeat match played behind-closed-doors.

Cudjoe was making his second successive appearance in the off-season and has done more than enough to convince manager Jim Goodwin.

The former Kotoko and Young Apostles player struggled for game time last season.