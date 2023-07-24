GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Matthew Cudjoe weaves magic for Dundee United; wins penalty in League Cup triumph

Published on: 24 July 2023
Mathew Cudjoe in action for Dundee United.

Matthew Cudjoe turned game-changer when he got subbed and helped Dundee United to beat Peterhead 3-0 on Saturday, 22 July 2023 in the Scottish League Cup.

The Ghana youth international was introduced after 56 minutes at Tannadice Park and his contributions were crucial to help The Tangerines end a seven-match losing streak.

Cudjoe set up Declan Glass for the second but the latter’s 20-yard effort fizzed just over.

The former Young Apostles man won a penalty in the 77th minute which was converted by Kevin Holt to seal victory.

Dundee United must win their last Group match on Tuesday night or get eliminated in the Viaplay Cup.

 

