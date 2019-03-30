Mauritania coach relishes an AFCON 2019 group with Ghana

Head coach of the Mauritania national team, Corentin Martins is relishing an AFCON draw that will see his side paired with Ghana in the same group.

The Lions of Chinguetti fell to a 3-1 defeat to the Black Stars in a friendly on Tuesday, despite playing some good football against the African giants.

The performance of the first time qualifiers was impressive and Corentin Martins is relishing a game against Ghana at the Nations Cup.

“I wouldn’t mind [meeting Ghana at the tournament]," Martins told GTV Sports Plus.

"Ghana is a good footballing nation, I saw them when I came with my team for the WAFU Cup of Nations [last year].

“They are a very great side and have achieved a lot in football.

"But just as I said early on, apart from the host nation that I would like to avoid, I wouldn’t mind facing any team - and that includes Ghana.”

The final draw for the 2019 Afcon is slated for April 12.

The tournament, the 32nd edition, is scheduled to run between June 21 and July 19.