Mauritania pull off historic upset against Algeria at AFCON 2023

Minnows Mauritania pulled off a historic upset against two-time Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winners Algeria, claiming a 1-0 victory that sends them through to the knockout stages of the tournament.

Centre-back Yali Dellahi scored the winning goal late in the first half, leaving Algeria stunned and eliminated from the competition.

Mauritania's victory marks their first-ever win at the AFCON finals, and they will now face surprise Group B winners Cape Verde in the last 16 at Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on Monday.

Algeria, on the other hand, joins fellow former champions Ghana in being eliminated from the tournament, after results earlier on Tuesday confirmed that the Black Stars cannot qualify as one of the top four third-placed sides.

The Lions of Chinguetti had to withstand intense pressure from Algeria in the closing stages of the match, surviving more than 11 minutes of stoppage time as the Desert Foxes searched for a levelling goal that would have sent them through at Mauritania's expense.

However, the underdogs held firm, defending resolutely to secure a famous victory that sends them into the knockout phases alongside second-placed Burkina Faso and Angola, who sealed the top spot in the group by defeating the Burkinabe 2-0.

Mauritania's historic win over Algeria has set the tone for what promises to be an exciting and unpredictable knockout stage at AFCON 2023.