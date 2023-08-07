Mauritanian referees to officiate Dreams FC clash with Milo FC in Confederation Cup

Mauritania referee, Moussa Diou has been appointed to officiate the the CAF Confederation Cup match between Dreams FC and Milo FC in Guinea.

The two teams will be locking horns for the first leg of the preliminary round in the capital of Guinea, Conakry at the General Lansana Stadium on Saturday, August 19.

With less than two weeks to the game, CAF have announced that Diou will lead the team of officials who would be tasked to regulate the match with his countrymen Brahim Samed H’Made and Bouna Ndiaye serving as assistant referees while Babacar Sarr serves as the fourth official

Mohammed Tafsir Souma of Guinea has been appointed as the match's medical officer, and Yameogo Koudougou David of Burkina Faso has been given the role of match commissioner.

Dreams FC are making their debut in Africa inter-club competitions following their Ghana FA Cup triumph last season and are hoping to start on a good note against the Guinean club.