Max TV acquires rights to broadcast 2019/20 English Premier League

Max TV has acquired the exclusive rights for the Premier League 2019/20 season free to air games in Ghana.

The Premier League is without doubt the most watched football league in the world. MaxTV’s objective is to give Ghanaian football fans the best content and as a free to air channel the best content from the Premier League is what we offer.

MaxTV now has a huge portfolio for sports programs available and the Premier League is just the start.

MaxTV will show a LIVE game on Saturday Matchdays of the Premier League season, featuring all the passion and colour of English professional football.

The fixture will be one of the lunchtime kick off at 2pm every Saturday. As part of the Premier League package Max TV also has the exclusive rights to the Premier League Preview show, the Premier League Review show and the Premier League World.

The Premier League Preview is an exclusive show that provides an insightful build up to all the weekend action in the Premier League. For football fans who love to predict games this show provides all the clues you need to get your predictions spot on.

This show will air every Friday at 8PM and repeated at 7PM on Saturdays on MaxTV.

The Premier League has some of the best players in the world with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Mohammed Salah, Saido Mane, Harry Kane, Paul Pogba just to mention a few plying their trade in the league.

It is also the home to some of the best managers in the game. For fans who would love to know more about their favourite players and managers the show to watch is the Premier League World.

The premier League World is magazine show that focuses on behind the scenes of Premier League clubs, exclusive interviews with Premier League players, managers and ex-players.

This exclusive content will air on Wednesday at 7PM and repeated at 7PM on Thursday and Sundays at 12:30PM only on MaxTV.

There are always ten (10) live games on Premier League weekends with most of the games kicking off at the same time. This increases the possibility of missing out on some of the games.

As part of the Premier League package MaxTVwill show the Premier League Review. The Premier League Review is a one hour highlight show that captures the most important actionS of all the ten (10) Premier League games on Matchdays.

The show gives Premier League fans the opportunity to see all the goals and key highlights of any game they might have missed. The Review Show is scheduled to air on MaxTV on Mondays at 8PM, Tuesdays at 7PM, Wednesdays at 8PM and Thursdays at 9PM.

On Matchdays, MaxTV will treat it audience with a top class studio discussion an hour before kick-off. The studio discussions will start at 1PM.

It will be with some of the best pundits and football analysts in the country. Key amongst our guest will be Head Coach of the Black Stars B, Maxwell Konadu, Former Fulham and Black Star player, Derek Boateng, ex-Black Star player, Joe Addo, ex-Black Star player, CK Akonnor, ex-Black Star Laryea Kingston and seasoned football analysts, Jeffery Asare and Samuel Bartels.

This is a combination of ex-footballers some of whom are now coaches and have vast range of experience in the game and some of the best Sports analysts in the business.

MaxTV panel discussion will also involve all fans across the country on social media on the hashtag #MaxPL. MaxTV is a free-to-air channel that covers the length and breadth of Ghana with premium sports and entertainment content.