Maxwell Abbey Quaye speaks out against Great Olympics’ decision to register him without consent

Former Great Olympics striker Maxwell Abbey Quaye has voiced his displeasure after the club registered him as part of their playing squad for the upcoming Ghana Premier League season without his consent.

Abbey Quaye, who recently ended his eight-year stint at the club, revealed in an interview with GhanaWeb that he had informed the club of his decision to leave following the expiration of his contract.

However, he claims that Great Olympics added him to their current squad without his approval.

"After last season, they called me to come back but I told them I don't want to play again because I have served them enough for 8 years. We met again for the 4th time and I told them I have gotten a move to Serbia. In front of me they cancelled my name from the club's list," Abbey Quaye said.

"I left for Serbia and on my return, I went to grandfather's house where I met Oluboi, he called me to his car and showed me my betpawa card for the season. I asked him why he did that because we had agreed to part ways."

Abbey Quaye also revealed that he had spoken to several football administrators who confirmed that the club's actions were illegal.

He further stressed that he had no contractual obligation to Great Olympics and wanted to set the record straight for the sake of his reputation and relationship with the fans.

"I have spoken to a number of football administrators and they said it's illegal and not right. I want the public to know that I have no contract with Great Olympics," he added.

The former Great Olympics striker's comments have sparked controversy and raised questions about the club's registration process.