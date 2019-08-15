Maxwell Acosty provides two assists as NK Rijeka dispatch Aberdeen in Europa League

Ghanaian striker Maxwell Boadu Acosty played a massive role in NK Rijeka UEFA Europa League progression after registering two assists in their 2-0 win over Aberdeen on Thursday.

Rijeka traveled to the Pittodrie Stadium with a 2-0 lead from the first leg encounter.

Despite the healthy advantage, the Croatians did not let their guard down as Loncar Stjepan superbly connected with Maxwell Acosty to put them ahead on the 10th minute mark.

Acosty again found Antonio-Mirko Colak in the 32nd minute with a sleek pass. The Croatian forward did not make mistake as he powered home from close range to win the match 4-0 on aggregate for Rijeka.

The Ghanaian was taken off in the 83rd minute of the game.