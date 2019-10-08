Maxwell Baakoh resumes Asante Kotoko training

Asante Kotoko winger Maxwell Baakoh mhas resumed training with the club’s first team as they prepare for the CAF Confederation Cup playoffs.

Baakoh has been out for seven months after suffering an injury in their last season’s CAF Confederation Cup campaign.

The tricky wideman resumed light training two months ago but was not ready to join Asante Kotoko in their CAF Champions League preliminary stage games.

He trained with his teammates on Monday evening as they prepare for their CAF Confederation Cup playoffs.