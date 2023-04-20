Maxwell Baakoh reveals reasons for leaving Asante Kotoko

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder Maxwell Baakoh has opened up on why he decided to leave the Ghanaian club.

The 25-year-old claimed that Kotoko tried to offer him a lower salary than what he was previously earning, which he deemed "unprofessional."

Speaking to Ghanasportspage.com, Baakoh explained how negotiations with Kotoko broke down ahead of the 2020/2021 football season.

“They wanted to give me something less than what I was taking to extend my contract two days before the deadline day. What they did was unprofessional," Baakoh said.

He added that he was receiving 2000 cedis every month with a signing-on fee of 25,000 before the negotiation breakdown.

Baakoh took Kotoko to the Players and Coaches Status Committee after the club failed to pay him the signing-on fee. The Committee ordered Asante Kotoko to pay Gh 25,000 to Baakoh as unpaid signing-on fees.

Baakoh also revealed that he felt unsupported by the club after being sacked from the hotel where he was staying. "It’s a whole lot. I was even sacked from the hotel after we had returned from our pre-season in Koforidua. I didn’t want to talk about this issue, but this is the right time for me to talk," he added.

Despite the issues with Asante Kotoko, Baakoh acknowledged the support he received from the team's coaches, Maxwell Konadu and Johnson Smith, and team manager Ohene Brenyah.

He also spoke about how he turned down Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah's request to sign a document acknowledging Amponsah as his agent, insisting that his agent Yusif Chibsah should be contacted instead.

Baakoh has since moved on from Asante Kotoko and currently plays for Karela United in the Ghana Premier League.