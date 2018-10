Maxwell Baakoh's move from Karela United FC to Asante Kotoko could not materialize following disagreement of personal terms

GHANASoccernet.com understands the Nzema based side reached a deal to transfer to the winger to the Porcupine Warriors.

But the personal demands could not be reached.

The former Wa All Stars playmaker remain a target for the Ghana Premier League giants as they seek to augment their squad for the next African club campaign.

By Nuhu Adams