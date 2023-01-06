GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
Ghana's No. 1

Welcome bonus up to 750 GHS

Get bonus

Maxwell Boadu Acosty: Ghanaian forward joins South Korean side Suwon Bluewings

Published on: 06 January 2023
Maxwell Boadu Acosty: Ghanaian forward joins South Korean side Suwon Bluewings

South Korean Premier League side Suwon Bluewings have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Maxwell Acosty Boadu.

The 31-year-old has moved up the ladder after joining the top-tier side from K-2 side  FC Anyang.

The former Fiorentina and Chievo Verona forward spent two seasons in the K-2 League, where he bagged 20 goals and provided 13 assists in a combined 70 appearances.

The Ghanaian provided the firepower for Anyang FC as they escaped relegation last season.

The former Ghana Under-20 forward has been snapped up to improve the attacking proficiency of Suwon Bluewings.

Acosty Boadu spent most his active career in Italy where he featured for a number of clubs including Fiorentina, Chievo Verona, Latina and Reggiana.

He made the switch to Croatia where he featured for Rijeka in 2018 before making the journey to Asia to sign for South Korea second-tier side Anyang FC  in 2020.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more