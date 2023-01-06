Maxwell Boadu Acosty: Ghanaian forward joins South Korean side Suwon Bluewings

South Korean Premier League side Suwon Bluewings have completed the signing of Ghanaian forward Maxwell Acosty Boadu.

The 31-year-old has moved up the ladder after joining the top-tier side from K-2 side FC Anyang.

The former Fiorentina and Chievo Verona forward spent two seasons in the K-2 League, where he bagged 20 goals and provided 13 assists in a combined 70 appearances.

The Ghanaian provided the firepower for Anyang FC as they escaped relegation last season.

The former Ghana Under-20 forward has been snapped up to improve the attacking proficiency of Suwon Bluewings.

Acosty Boadu spent most his active career in Italy where he featured for a number of clubs including Fiorentina, Chievo Verona, Latina and Reggiana.

He made the switch to Croatia where he featured for Rijeka in 2018 before making the journey to Asia to sign for South Korea second-tier side Anyang FC in 2020.