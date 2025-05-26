Maxwell Boakye on cloud nine after winning Burkina Faso Premier League goal king

Former Hearts of Oak attacker Maxwell Boakye has shared his excitement after emerging as the topscorer in the recently concluded Burkina Faso Premier League season.

Boakye performed admirably for AS Douanes, scoring 14 goals to secure the goal king prize in his first season.

The Ghanaian forward finished ahead of CF Rahimo FC duo of Ibrahim Sow and Ali Barro, ASF Bobo-Dioulasso’s Mohamede Borro and Salitas FC striker Pantoulou Diarra, who recorded 9 goals each at the end of the campaign.

With 4 additional goals in the FA Cup, the forward ended the entire season with 18 goals across competitions.

“I’m extremely happy to win the topscorer award in the Burkina Faso league. The goal king race was keenly contested but I’m to God to have emerged as the eventual winner in my first season. I promise to do more in the upcoming season” he told GHANAsoccernet in an interview.

The 31-year-old striker joined the Ouagadougou-based club and quickly established himself as key member of the team, racking up crucial goals for the side.

Boakye was standout performer for AS Douanes, who finished on the fifth position in the recently concluded Premier League season.

The Ghanaian international is attracting interest from several clubs on the African continent following an explosive campaign with AS Douanes. Clube FerroviÃ¡rio de Maputo.