Maxwell Gyamfi: No concrete offers amid transfer speculations at VfL Osnabrück

German-Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi currently has no concrete offers despite speculations about his future at VfL Osnabrück.

The 24-year-old, a key member of the team, is under contract until the summer of 2025.

Gyamfi joined the Bundesliga 2 club in July 2022 and has met expectations, making 32 league appearances and scoring one goal last season.

Across all competitions, he played in 33 matches.

According to Footballghana.com, Osnabrück is not willing to sell Gyamfi unless a firm offer is received before pre-season training starts.

Gyamfi’s performance has caught the eye of several clubs, but without a firm offer, he is expected to continue his journey with Osnabrück for the upcoming season.