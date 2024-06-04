Maxwell Gyamfi: No concrete offers amid transfer speculations at VfL Osnabrück

German-Ghanaian defender Maxwell Gyamfi currently has no concrete offers despite speculations about his future at VfL OsnabrÃ¼ck.

The 24-year-old, a key member of the team, is under contract until the summer of 2025.

Gyamfi joined the Bundesliga 2 club in July 2022 and has met expectations, making 32 league appearances and scoring one goal last season.

Across all competitions, he played in 33 matches.

According to Footballghana.com, OsnabrÃ¼ck is not willing to sell Gyamfi unless a firm offer is received before pre-season training starts.

Gyamfi’s performance has caught the eye of several clubs, but without a firm offer, he is expected to continue his journey with OsnabrÃ¼ck for the upcoming season.