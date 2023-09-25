Maxwell Konadu aims to overcome away woes of Nsoatreman FC

Nsoatreman FC tactician, Maxwell Konadu has revealed his mission is to improve on their away record this season.

Nsoatreman are in their second consecutive season in the top flight but had a terrible record away from home as debutants. Their only away win last season came at Berekum Chelsea.

Last Sunday, Nsoatreman have lost their first away game of the 2023-24 season. Konadu has stressed the need to reverse their poor away showing.

He told StartTimes: “This season we have a lot to do. I mean especially with our away games. This is our first away match and we lost it. So, going forward our away matches we make sure that at least we send a point home. That is a mission we all need to accomplish.”

Nsoatreman travel to Dawu to play Dreams in their next game.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante