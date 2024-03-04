Maxwell Konadu attributes Nsoatreman's defeat to loss of concentration against Hearts of Oak

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu has pointed to a lapse in concentration as the key factor in his team's defeat against Hearts of Oak during the Ghana Premier League Week 19 clash at the Nana Koramansah Park on Sunday.

The home team managed to take the lead with Walid Neymah Fuseini scoring the opening goal in the 23rd minute.

However, Hearts of Oak mounted a comeback with goals from Salifu Ibrahim and Kasim Cisse, securing the three maximum points.

In the post-match interview, Konadu highlighted the difficulty of the game and expressed his disappointment with his players' inability to maintain focus until the final whistle.

"It was a very difficult game. I think when we came in the second half, we lost concentration because the instructions were clear. My midfielders, one go and one stays, but they failed to abide by it and we conceded."

Konadu further pointed out the consequence of leaving the back four exposed, stating, "When you leave your back four open, that is what happens. We had the ball and were going to score; they all left their posts, and we were punished on the counter-break."

Acknowledging the need for improvement, he emphasized, "In the first ten minutes, my players refused to respond to instructions, and that is why we kept shouting in the game. We will go back and make sure we do the right things in subsequent games."

Despite the defeat, Nsoatreman FC currently hold the 5th position on the Ghana Premier League table with 30 points, indicating their potential to bounce back in the remaining matches of the season.