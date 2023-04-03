Maxwell Konadu disappointed but proud of Legon Cities players after GoldStars defeat

Legon Cities FC head coach Maxwell Konadu expressed disappointment in his team's loss to Bibiani Gold Stars on Monday afternoon but was proud of his players' performance.

Despite the loss, Konadu praised his team's effort, saying, "We gave our all but it wasn't enough sadly. We will keep fighting to escape relegation."

The match was played in Bibiani, with Legon Cities FC playing as the guest. After a tough contest, Bibiani Gold Stars emerged victorious with a 3-2 win, securing all three points.

The defeat has now placed Legon Cities FC in the relegation zone of the Ghana Premier League standings. The team will need to fight hard in their upcoming matches to climb up the table and avoid relegation.