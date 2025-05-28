Maxwell Konadu emerges as frontrunner for Hearts of Oak coaching job

Hearts of Oak are reportedly close to naming Maxwell Konadu as their next head coach, with the former Black Stars assistant emerging as the frontrunner among three shortlisted candidates.

Local media reports indicate that the club’s board has identified Konadu as the preferred choice to succeed Aboubakar Ouattara, who is expected to depart at the end of the current season.

The decision signals a potential change in direction following another disappointing campaign, despite earlier suggestions that the Ivorian coach would be retained.

Konadu, who last managed South African side Black Leopards, left the club earlier this year under undisclosed circumstances. He is now being considered as the ideal candidate to lead a technical overhaul for next season.

Also in contention for the role are former Asante Kotoko head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum and ex-Hearts boss Samuel Boadu. Reports from Kumasi-based Opemsuo Radio suggest that Konadu is currently ahead in the selection process, though Ogum remains a strong contender.

Hearts of Oak are currently fifth on the Ghana Premier League table with 52 points and face Legon Cities in their next fixture. The club is set to finish the season without silverware for a second consecutive season.