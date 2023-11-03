Maxwell Konadu encourages patience for Asante Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu is offering his support and encouraging patience for Asante Kotoko's coach, Dr Prosper Ogum, as the club grapples with inconsistent results.

Despite the recent struggles, Konadu believes that Ogum is doing a commendable job and deserves the backing of the fans.

Asante Kotoko suffered their second defeat, with a 1-0 loss to Nsoatreman, extending their winless streak to three games. The club have collected just 10 points from eight games, a below-par performance that has raised concerns among supporters. However, Konadu, a former Kotoko coach himself, sees promise in Ogum's approach.

Ogum, who secured a Ghana Premier League title during his initial tenure as Kotoko's manager, has faced challenges since his return, with the team's style of play not always meeting fan expectations.

He has consistently emphasised the transition and the need for patience due to the presence of a relatively new squad with limited top-flight experience. Konadu shares these sentiments and advocates for understanding.

"Prosper Ogum is doing a good job, in fact, he is doing his best for the club and will only need the support, Konadu stated. "This is a new team; players are fighting for places, so sometimes things do not go as expected, but you can clearly see the team needs time to get the result they want."

Konadu appealed to the fans to be patient, believing that, with time, the team would overcome their struggles and achieve success.

"I will urge the fans to exercise patience and I believe with time things will be fine. At the moment, they are struggling but we have a long way to go after just eight games, so the fans should be patient and I think the team will gel together and do well, " he added.

Ogum's side will be hoping to end their winless run this weekend at home against Dreams FC.