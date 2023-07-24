Maxwell Konadu excited to begin new chapter as Nsoatreman FC head coach

Experienced coach Maxwell Konadu has expressed his excitement after officially joining Nsoatreman FC as their new head coach.

The seasoned trainer signed a two-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2025, following the conclusion of his tenure with Legon Cities at the end of the season.

During his unveiling at Nsoatreman FC, Konadu shared his joy at becoming part of the club and emphasized the importance of support from everyone involved for success. He said, "I'm happy and proud to join the club, but I will need your support. Without the support, I don't think things will go as expected. We need the support of everybody."

With vast experience in the coaching field, Konadu has a notable career trajectory. He served as an assistant coach of the Ghana senior national team, Black Stars from May 2012 to March 2019 and then again from September 2021 to February 2022.

Furthermore, Konadu played a significant role as the assistant coach when the Black Meteors team secured victory in the African Games in 2011.

In addition to his national team involvement, Konadu has managed several clubs in Ghana, including Wa All Stars, Asante Kotoko, and Legon Cities.