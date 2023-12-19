Maxwell Konadu expresses disappointment after Nsoatreman's consecutive defeats in Ghana Premier League

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu has conveyed his disappointment following the team's back-to-back defeats in the Ghana Premier League.

The Nsoatre-based team suffered a 2-1 loss to Accra Lions in week 15, marking their second consecutive defeat after a 1-0 loss to Karela in their previous game.

Konadu expressed his frustration with the recent dip in form and pledged to turn things around to bring joy to the fans.

"Well, that's football. It's part of the game. I mean, we need to go and fight hard. The battle is not yet over. We keep fighting until we get back to winning ways.

"It's disappointing after losing two straight matches. It's not easy for us. We need to go and fight very hard to at least make our supporters happy back home," Konadu remarked.

Nsoatreman FC currently hold the 5th position with 24 points, trailing Ghana Premier League leaders Aduana FC by three points. They are set to face Aduana in their next match.