Maxwell Konadu hails Legon Cities' well-deserved victory over Hearts of Oak

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu has stated that his team's win against Hearts of Oak on Sunday in the Ghana Premier League was a well-deserved victory despite the wastefulness of both teams.

The Royals kept their survival battle alive as they stunned the Phobians at the El Wak Stadium in a matchday 32 encounter as Kofi Kordzi punished his former team with a 45th-minute goal handing Legon Cities all three points.

Hearts were determined to get a point out of the game but their opponents remained compact throughout the game and succeeded in earning the points to boost their survival hopes.

Maxwell Konadu who acknowledged the threats of his opponents after the game indicated that it was a fair result for his side.

"When the chances come your way and you fail to utilise them one would go against you and you will concede. But having said that I believe to be fair today we deserved the win. We also had some decent chances that we failed to utilise them so I believe it's a true reflection of the game," he told StarTimes Ghana.

The result has moved Legon Cities to the 11th position with 43 points with two games to end the season while Hearts of Oak dropped to the eighth position.