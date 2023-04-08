Maxwell Konadu impressed with Legon Cities performance despite FA Cup exit

Legon Cities head coach Maxwell Konadu has appreciated the efforts of his players in their FA Cup quarterfinal defeat to Dreams FC on Friday.

The Royals went toe-to-toe with the Still Believe lads but gave up when the game travelled to extra time. Ebenezer Adade struck in the 102nd minute to ensure Dreams FC booked a spot in the last four.

Speaking after the defeat, Maxwell Konadu was satisfied with his team's performance and urged the fans to be hopeful of survival in the league.

“Was a good game by all standards. We kept pushing and pushing till the end. The boys played their hearts out today and I am proud of them. We have one thing on our mind to go all out in the league and survive,” Konadu said.

Legon Cities will now continue their relegation battle next week when they return to Ghana Premier League action. They will host bottom-placed Kotoku Royals at the El Wak Stadium on April 16.

The Royals are currently 16th with 28 points after winning just six matches in 25 games.