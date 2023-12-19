Maxwell Konadu laments disruption to Nsoatreman's game plan in defeat to Accra Lions

Nsoatreman coach Maxwell Konadu revealed that his team was on the brink of victory against Accra Lions until a pivotal equaliser disrupted their flow, ultimately leading to a 2-1 defeat.

The high-stakes encounter, a highlight of match week 15, saw Nsoatreman taking an early lead with Kwabena Adu Meider's goal in the 1st minute. However, Accra Lions orchestrated a remarkable comeback in the second half, shifting the dynamics of the game.

The turning point unfolded in the 74th minute when substitute Mohammed Yahaya scored the equaliser for Accra Lions, injecting renewed energy into the Lions' side. The climax came in the 81st minute when Yahaya struck again, securing both the equalizer and the winning goal.

Reflecting on the match, Konadu expressed frustration, stating, "We didn't want to change our shape during the second half, so we still continued with the system we started in the first half." He added, "We were trying to push some few men forward but against the run of play, they equalized, and that destabilized us a bit."

Despite the setback, Nsoatreman will regroup and strategise for upcoming fixtures as they seek to rebound in the Ghana Premier League.