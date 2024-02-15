Maxwell Konadu linked to assistant coaching role for Black Stars

Former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu is reportedly being considered to return as an assistant coach to Otto Addo for the Black Stars.

Konadu, who recently expressed his interest in becoming the next head coach of the national team, may form part of a coaching reshuffle as the Ghana Football Association explores options following the dismissal of Chris Hughton.

Konadu, currently managing Nsoatreman FC, brings over a decade of experience with the national team, having served as an assistant and interim coach from 2012 to 2022.

The vacancy for the head coach position arose after Hughton's departure following Ghana's group-stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

While Konadu had initially expressed interest in the top coaching role, reports now suggest that he could be in line to serve as an assistant to former coach Otto Addo, who is linked with a potential return to the Black Stars.

Otto Addo, a member of the Borussia Dortmund coaching staff, previously led the Black Stars in 2022, successfully guiding Ghana to qualify for the 2022 World Cup by eliminating Nigeria.

The coaching dynamics are under discussion within the leadership of the Ghana Football Association, and a final decision on the coaching staff, including the potential return of Otto Addo and the role of Maxwell Konadu, is expected before the end of February.