Maxwell Konadu: My players didn't follow instructions in 2-1 Loss to Hearts of Oak

Nsoatreman FC coach Maxwell Konadu believes that his team's 2-1 defeat against Hearts of Oak on Sunday could have been avoided if his players had followed his instructions.

According to Konadu, his players lost focus in the second half, leading to their surrender of a first-half lead and ultimately, the loss.

He attributes this lapse in concentration to a failure to follow his instructions, specifically regarding the midfielders' roles.

"It was a very difficult game. I think when we came in the second half, we lost concentration because the instructions were clear - my midfielders, one goes and one stays - but they failed to abide by it, and we conceded," Konadu explained.

"When you leave your back four open, that's what happens. We had a ball and we were going to score; they all left their posts, and we were punished on the counterbreak."

Konadu expressed frustration with his players' refusal to respond to his instructions during the game, stating that they will need to improve their responsiveness to succeed in future matches.

Despite the loss, Nsoatreman FC remains in fourth place in the Premier League table, and they will look to bounce back in their next game against Dreams FC.