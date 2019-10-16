Maxwell Konadu named coach of the tournament at WAFU Cup 2019

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu was named coach of the tournament at the just ended WAFU Cup of Nations.

The former Black Stars A coach beat Senegal gaffer Seringne Saliou Dia to the coveted award.

Konadu led his team to the finals of the competition where they lost to hosts Senegal 3-1 on penalties.

Trailing 1-0 in extra time, Joseph Esso leveled to push the game to penalties where Ghana missed three spot kicks to relinquish the title to Senegal.

The former Asante Kotoko and Ghana player saw his side beat Gambia, Burkina Faso and brush aside Ivory Coast to reach the finals.

In those four games at the tournament, the Black Stars B were composed and produced some of the best football at the tournament.

Maxwell Konadu and his boys will now shift their attention to the second leg of the CHAN qualifier against Burkina Faso.