Maxwell Konadu names attacking line-up to face Burkina Faso in final 2020 CHAN qualifier

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu has named a familiar starting line-up to face Burkina Faso in their final 2020 CHAN qualifier in Ouagadougou.

The two teams recently met at the WAFU tournament where Ghana needed penalties to eliminate their West African rivals at the quarter-final stage.

Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Felix Annan has returned to the post after warming the bench at the just ended WAFU Cup of Nations in Senegal.

The back four remains unchanged with Patrick Yeboah as left back and Hearts of Oak's Fatawu Mohammed on the opposite side.

The centre backs remain Habib Mohammed of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak's Mohammed Alhassan.

In midfield will be Justice Blay and Benjamin Afutu with Latif Anabila and Augustine Okrah on the flanks.

Leading the attacking will be Joseph Esso and captain Shafiu Mumuni.

The Local Black Stars were shocked 1-0 by the Stallions at the Baba Yara Stadium in the reverse fixture.

Ghana have failed to qualify for the last two editions of the African Nations Championship since finishing second at the South Africa 2014 tournament.

Black Stars B XI: Felix Annan (GK)- Fatawu Mohammed, Patrick Yeboah, Habib Mohammed, Mohammed Alhassan-Justice Blay, Benjamin Afutu, Latif Anabila, Augustine Okrah- Joseph Esso, Shafiu Mumuni